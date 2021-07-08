Letters to the editor for July 8, 2021

Consider future alternatives to fireworks

First thing I’d like to say is, please have an open mind when reading this concern, and secondly, try to keep out distractions like, “too far left, bleeding heart, OMG she wants to take away a patriotic celebration,” so that what I’m relaying here is actually considered. Please? I intentionally wrote this after the holiday, knowing these celebrations would be occurring and not wanting to dampen anyone’s fun reading this beforehand.

My very real concern is that the fireworks that are fun and beautiful are also so loud and disruptive, even frightening, to many of our veterans with PTSD, our pets, our wildlife and I’m sure others. We are able to actually measure the effects of the fireworks if we choose, through observing nature, pets running away, veterans possibly reaching out for help, complaints, etc. I’ve heard others express these same concerns, so hopefully we can begin moving towards a creative solution, such as silent fireworks some locations in Italy have incorporated. Each location could implement other entertainment to enjoy such as a local band, piped music, folks sharing what America means for them, games, etc. It really wouldn’t be detrimental to our celebrations; I have to say that even I like the sounds of the fireworks, makes them more exciting for us! However, caring for more than just the human experience can be a great motivator for change.