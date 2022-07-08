Letters to the editor for July 8, 2022

Escaping tyranny

My ancestors wanted America’s Constitution and Bill of Rights to be the law of the land. Research on them revealed that they left France to escape a French king and his Catholic Church. Fear and a hope for a better life took my ancestors to Nova Scotia to establish a future of freedom. After a few generations of great toil and hardship, their dedication was rewarded with much prosperity. Then, they lost their homes, businesses and farms to Great Britain’s King and his Protestant church who attacked Nova Scotia.

What I am saying is this — farms, businesses and wealth always look good to some elitist far, far away. “Let us enslave, kill or expel them,” says these wicked, hateful, elitist looters.

Nova Scotians and some of my ancestors were put on ships with many families being split up and sent to unknown places never to be reunited. Many were killed. Other families fled to American cities like New Orleans, Detroit and Boston as well as other unknown places. Many of my ancestors, I’m sure, fought in the war of New Orleans and in the British battle of 1812. Why?

They knew what was at stake for them if they lost freedom. Why would so many give up so much? Here is my simple answer. They had escaped from tyrannical leaders around this globe to a place called the New World, where a new type of governance was being established by men who had a vision of freedom and justice for all — to be protected from tyranny by a Constitution and Bill of Rights. Perfect men, they were not; but the freedoms they embodied in those documents would eventually free all people in America. The Founders desired to set up a system where three percent of our population could not gain total control over all others in America. Now is our time. What will our grandchildren think of us? What did Patrick Henry say?

FRANK LANDREY

Forest

Where will it stop?

When I was in high school, I remember going to a church with a bunch of deeply conservative Christians. These were the sort of people who taught that it was a choice to be gay, that anyone who wasn’t Southern Baptist wasn’t really Christian, and that a woman’s place was at home taking care of kids. I also remember a number of people who enjoyed fearmongering about Muslims. In particular, one of the things they said Muslims wanted was to impose “Sharia law” and make us all follow it.

In light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, I find the irony staggering. The very thing that evangelical Christians have wanted for decades has been achieved. Afterwards, Justice Clarence Thomas went on the record saying gay rights and access to contraception should be called into question next.

I imagine evangelicals must be ecstatic. Finally, after decades of cajoling, harassing, bullying, and demonizing people with different points of view, they’re able to simply legislate their own views to make the rest of us follow their questionable interpretation of the Bible. They are well on their way of achieving the evangelical equivalent of the dreaded “Sharia law.”

Where will it stop? Will the separation of Church and State be dismantled entirely? [U.S. Rep.] Lauren Boebert recently said that she’s in favor of getting rid of it and turning our country into a Christian theocracy.

I, for one, do not relish the idea of being ruled by these self-proclaimed Christians. Jesus did not teach coercion or claim that his teachings should be enshrined in law. Nor did he, interestingly, say anything about abortion. If these Christians would act more like the person they claim to follow, the conversation might be different. As it is, evangelicals seem more like Pontious Pilate to me.

MATTHEW NAUGLE

Forest