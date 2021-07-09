Letters to the editor for July 9, 2021

Keep socialism out of housing market

I am writing in reference to the lead article in Sunday’s edition, “Vulnerable residents feeling crunch [Online headline: The area’s housing affordability, availability crisis puts stress on low income individuals, housing affiliates].”

The author of this article appears to be advocating for more government intervention in the housing market. I submit that, as in higher education and health care, this creates and exacerbates problems. The supply of homes for sale nationwide has been affected by the forbearance of 1.5 million mortgages, preventing foreclosures in many cases for homeowners who are still employed.

The recent spate of anti-landlord laws from Richmond, and the ever-extended eviction moratorium, are already reducing the supply of rental housing.

As far as “houses that should be listed at about $130,000,” the inflation of the money supply by the Federal Reserve has spiked the price of homes, rents, building supplies, and everything else. This has been done to accommodate government borrowing for stimulus checks, and other “free” items handed out to buy votes by a demagogic government. This is a hidden tax affecting the poor most of all, as they spend a large proportion of their incomes on food, fuel and shelter.