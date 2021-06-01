Letters to the editor for June 1, 2021

Questions about equity lesson





reveal biasI am writing today out of concern for the questions posed by the Amherst County Board of Supervisors to the Superintendent and School Board related to equity. While I think public discourse is imperative and I am glad we are having these conversations, the phrasing of those questions was incredibly biased.

My concern is that we are a shrinking county in need of attracting businesses and citizenry. Modern businesses recognize the value of a diverse workforce and want to establish themselves in an area where diversity is accepted, both by the community and the school system.

By putting questions written with such bias and overt disdain for minority groups (possibly not your intention, but that is certainly how the questions are perceived) into the public eye, you are discouraging diversity and thereby discouraging businesses and families from moving here.