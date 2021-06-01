Letters to the editor for June 1, 2021

Questions about equity lesson
reveal biasI am writing today out of concern for the questions posed by the Amherst County Board of Supervisors to the Superintendent and School Board related to equity. While I think public discourse is imperative and I am glad we are having these conversations, the phrasing of those questions was incredibly biased.
My concern is that we are a shrinking county in need of attracting businesses and citizenry. Modern businesses recognize the value of a diverse workforce and want to establish themselves in an area where diversity is accepted, both by the community and the school system.
By putting questions written with such bias and overt disdain for minority groups (possibly not your intention, but that is certainly how the questions are perceived) into the public eye, you are discouraging diversity and thereby discouraging businesses and families from moving here.
What I have gathered from reading those questions, and the public comments being made by some Board members, is that otherness is not welcome in Amherst County, nor is discussion of it allowed in our schools. As a parent of two Amherst County students, I believe our children need to be explicitly taught how to hold respectful dialogue and discourse. I absolutely believe this is an appropriate role for a public school system and I was happy to see my children receive this lesson in finding truth, a skill that is being lost in a world dominated by a 24-hour news cycle.