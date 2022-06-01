Letters to the editor for June 1, 2022

Define the problem

While the recent shootings throughout America are very sad incidents, Congress should not make a knee-jerk reaction and create more laws banning guns. What they should do first is to define the problem. Is the problem mass shootings in schools? Is the problem evil in the world? Is the problem all types of guns? Is the problem automatic weapons? Is the problem that law-abiding citizens have guns? Is the problem that mentally ill people are able to get guns? What is the problem they are trying to resolve?

Congress needs to take a serious look at some of the issues. How many law-abiding citizens own guns and follow our current laws? How many incidents of mass shootings do we have each year? Who are the suspects in these mass shootings? In cities like Chicago, killings occur every day with an assortment of handguns. Do we ban all handguns? It’s a known fact that citizens bearing arms have stopped criminals from killing other potential victims.

So, whatever action Congress takes should not penalize law-abiding citizens or infringe on their right to keep and bear arms. We don’t want to create an environment wherein only criminals have guns! In accordance with the Second Amendment, citizens are allowed to keep and bear arms. And the purpose of the Constitution is to limit the power of the government, not limit the rights of its citizens. In the Declaration of Independence it states that whenever any government infringes on the unalienable rights of its citizens, the citizens have the right to abolish that government. Hence, the Second Amendment allows citizens the right to keep and bear arms in case the government goes awry.

Before Congress creates more laws and more problems, they need to define the issue first and then take appropriate Constitutional measures.

SAMUEL BARLOTTA

Forest

It’s not too late

Our country has sown the wind of violence in our culture and we are reaping the whirlwind. “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” (Prov. 22:6)

The way to remedy violence in our culture is to begin in the home with a father and mother united in their goal of instilling spiritual values in their child. “Thy word have l hid in mine heart, that l might not sin against thee.” (Psalm 119:11)

It is not too late to turn this nation around and back to the spiritual values which it was founded upon. “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” (Psalm 119:1)

CAROLLYN LEE PEERMAN

Lynchburg