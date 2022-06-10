Letters to the editor for June 10, 2022

What’s missing

The missing element — the phrase is in his title — in Cal Thomas’s column [“The missing element in the debate about guns,” June 8]: Intelligence! Specifically, having the sense to check a fact that frames his argument.

Thomas calls Newton’s Law of Motion concerning actions and reactions “The Third Law of Thermodynamics.” That third law was formulated by a German physicist early in the 20th century — some two centuries after Newton ‘s discoveries — and concerns temperature and entropy or cosmic chaos.

Shouldn’t a writer, presumably not a scientist, check his facts before submitting a widely syndicated column? Just a moment of Googling would have clarified things for Thomas or his researcher.

In the same unconvincing vein, Thomas lists “rogue prosecutors” responsible for the release of dangerous criminals as creating an action leading to the deadly reaction of these criminals committing mass murders. He cites one example of this: a drug dealer released in Wisconsin who drove his vehicle through a crowd, killing five people. It would be interesting to know how many of our nation’s mass murders using guns, in 2022 alone, have been committed by criminals who have been, in the thinking of Thomas, inappropriately sentenced or released.

And then Cal Thomas veers toward religion and God as the “foundation for a better life.” I will just stick to the facts, or absence thereof, in his essay. We have to face facts as we try to find solutions to gun violence. And yes, Mr. Thomas, it is gun violence that is killing far too many. Without the guns, how many people could perpetrators kill in just minutes?

MARY HOBAN

Lynchburg

Stop and think

Guns don’t shoot people, people shoot. Our efforts should be towards greatly expanding the mental health system. Then we should do everything we can to strengthen families and encourage religious values, instead of attacking these institutions. The family unit is the basis of any society, not government — not social media.

Religion in America has been under attack for years. Removing prayer from schools and all public displays of religious symbols, tearing down statues, changing names of schools and generally attacking history to what end! Nothing is sacred — our leaders show disrespect for each other and foster outright lies. The media only honors trash talk and personal opinions, not news.

Make these precious children stand for something. Let’s bring back respect for each other; honor our country, our flag, give our children at least a moment of silence each day to be thankful instead of demonizing everything. We remain a Judeo-Christian nation. We do not need to give up our beliefs to satisfy a few — instead we must start teaching, living, and hearing things to be proud of; we have so many blessings every day.

The naysayers will dismiss this letter. The politicians will blame each other. Let us stand up and work towards a society that respects humankind; this is the only way to stop this madness. We all feel lost in this world of no consequences. So let the legacy of these precious children be that we take back our heritage and honor our belief in our own self-worth.

BARBARA POSEY

Lynchburg