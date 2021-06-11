Letters to the editor for June 11, 2021

Two trinities

I see two trinities at this time: the Judeo-Christian trinity of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, and a secular trinity of racism, unrestricted immigration and climate change.

The spiritual trinity empowers the lives of believers who are constrained to love and serve their fellow human beings. The secular trinity enables one group to obtain and maintain single-party political power.

Racism: Black civil rights leaders Shelby Steele and Thomas Sowell have both stipulated that there is no such thing as “systemic racism.” It is a construct perpetuated by those in power to sow dissension to gain votes.

Unrestricted immigration: Our southern border is flooded with peoples from South and Central America whose allegiance is to those who allowed them into our country, distributing them throughout our country to turn states from red to blue. Additionally, human sex trafficking and illegal drugs are part and parcel of the influx, destroying our society.