Letters to the editor for June 12, 2021

Pitts’ columns promote division

Leonard Pitts professes to be a Christian, but, in stark contrast to Jesus’ instruction that we are to love our neighbors as ourselves (Mark 12:31) and that we are to love our enemies (Matthew 5:44), Pitts’ articles are usually brimming with anger, hatred, and, especially, divisiveness. Their focus is almost entirely upon the negative side of things.

Although much of his anger is directed at Republicans, especially supporters of Donald Trump, it hardly ends there. More inclusively, it includes anybody with white skin, who he says, “live on stolen land, enriched by stolen labor, and the advantages they enjoy were made possible by disadvantages imposed on others.” Black people who don’t share this contempt, including outstanding leaders such as Dr. Ben Carson, Senator Tim Scott, former presidential candidate Herman Cain and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, are also targets of Pitts’ flaming arrows.