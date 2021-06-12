Letters to the editor for June 12, 2021

Pitts’ columns promote division
Leonard Pitts professes to be a Christian, but, in stark contrast to Jesus’ instruction that we are to love our neighbors as ourselves (Mark 12:31) and that we are to love our enemies (Matthew 5:44), Pitts’ articles are usually brimming with anger, hatred, and, especially, divisiveness. Their focus is almost entirely upon the negative side of things.
Although much of his anger is directed at Republicans, especially supporters of Donald Trump, it hardly ends there. More inclusively, it includes anybody with white skin, who he says, “live on stolen land, enriched by stolen labor, and the advantages they enjoy were made possible by disadvantages imposed on others.” Black people who don’t share this contempt, including outstanding leaders such as Dr. Ben Carson, Senator Tim Scott, former presidential candidate Herman Cain and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, are also targets of Pitts’ flaming arrows.
Much of Pitts’ writing is devoted to descriptions of the tragic suffering that blacks have endured in our nation’s history. Far too often overlooked in these descriptions is the fact that the perpetrators of almost all of these tragic events have long since passed away and that in recent years great progress has been made in overcoming the ungodly attitudes that fomented these events. Should this history be taught in our nation’s public schools? Most definitely, but not with the underlying intention of fomenting the hatred and bitterness that has so infected the mind of Pitts.
Overwhelmed by anger and hatred, Leonard Pitts seems to have completely rejected Jesus’ mandate to“ pray for those who persecute you,” and to forgive those who have wronged us. Far from promoting the unity that our country so desperately needs, Pitts’ articles pour fuel on the ugly flames of division. As far as I am concerned, the readers of The News & Advance would be far better off if articles by Leonard Pitts never again soiled the pages of its paper.
STEPHEN BARTHOLOMEW
Lynchburg