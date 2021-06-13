Letters to the editor for June 13, 2021

What’s next after Jan. 6?

There have to be consequences. My house was invaded by an angry mob and they vandalized the place. Yes, the police were there but they were outnumbered. Therefore, the mob injured some of them and killed one. They wanted to capture or kill all the people in the house who did not think as they did. Your house was also invaded because the U.S. Capitol is the people’s house.

What about the individuals who inspired this or told them to do this; will the facts behind the invasion be investigated? I can’t believe it but some of us are unable to agree that the violent partisan mob did wrong. I can’t believe it that some of us want highly partisan state legislators to determine our election results in the future. I can’t believe it that some of us want to suppress the voters for our opponents.

What a mess we have created for ourselves! Could we be any more divided than this — where some people believe insurrection is OK and lying is made into alternative facts? Will the Lynchburg council or the Virginia Capitol or my personal home be invaded next? Who is going to stop all this?

WAYNE CRONE

Lynchburg

