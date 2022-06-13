Letters to the editor for June 13, 2022

How about competitive taxes?

The News & Advance article "Board OKs LCS budget for 2022-23 school year" [June 10] states that school board member Randall Trost pushed to make sure LCS is “competitive” with the surrounding counties’ pay scale, and ensure that the school system has a fighting chance to add new employees.

Mr. Trost, how about doing your part to ensure that the Lynchburg taxpayers have tax rates competitive with those same surrounding counties? And why in the world with crashing enrollments do we need to add more employees?

The latest Virginia Department of Education enrollment report and the Superintendent’s Annual Report with 2021 data gives an opportunity to compare divisions and here is a comparison of LCS to Campbell County’s schools.

September 30, 2021 enrollment: LCS 7,879, Campbell 7,854. LCS 0.3% more.

Instructional personnel: LCS 975.70, Campbell 791.65. LCS 23.2% more.

Support staffing: LCS 415.88, Campbell 376.11. LCS 10.6% more.

Total of these 2: LCS 1,391.58, Campbell 1,167.76. LCS 19.2% more or 223.83.

Don’t tell me Lynchburg has better student achievement because the SOLs choose to differ with you.

Now I am in favor and recognize the need to pay a competitive salary. But the added costs of all the non-mandated, non-state-supported positions are costing Lynchburg taxpayers millions of dollars.

To remind you, Lynchburg’s real estate tax rate is $1.11 and Campbell’s is $0.52. And Lynchburg has higher effective personal property, vehicle decal, and meals tax rates.

If this school board can’t reduce head count by at least a hundred, maybe Lynchburg can do a reversion back to Bedford and Campbell County.

JIM WEIGAND

Lynchburg