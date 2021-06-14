Letters to the editor for June 14, 2021

Seek unity, not division

Three weeks ago I sent the following letter to the Lynchburg School Board:

Dear Members of the School Board,

Our family had an unexpected topic come up at dinner last night. Our 11 year old was excited about going to Linkhorne Middle School next year.

But, she said, in the video that they were shown, there was a policeman in an office with a large “Blue Lives Matter” poster, “almost covering one wall”. The child said, ”My jaw dropped. Isn’t that what is the opposite of Black Lives Matter? I thought that school was supposed to be neutral.”

Let me unpack that. First, since she was a 5 year old, she has had the vocabulary and the cliches of an adult. Second, she has just lived through the months of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor, Eddy Gray, Atatiana Jefferson, Andrew Brown, Ma'Khia Bryant, 13 year old Adam Toledo, and literally hundreds of others, who died, unbelievably, at the hands of police officers!

She has seen the demonstrations of Black Lives Matter. She has seen the “counter-protesters” with their signs. She was alarmed by what she saw in her future school.