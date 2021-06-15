Letters to the editor for June 15, 2021

Reader reacts to recent letters

My, my, my — self-righteousness is alive and well in “The Burg.”

“As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord [Letter to the Editor, ‘Two trinities,’ June 11].” Can’t say for sure that the Lord was interested in whether a state was “red or blue” but I’m pretty sure he/she wanted us to “love our neighbors as ourselves” and commanded us to “do unto others” as we would have them do unto us — not to mention that when we take care of the least of these our brothers you have done it “unto me.” If memory serves, no preference as to color, race or creed was specified.

Now, that brings us to June 12 [Letter to the Editor, “Pitts columns promote division”] and [columnist Leonard] Pitts’ “anger.” Again we read we are to “love our neighbors as ourselves” while the writer sets out on a personal judgmental rant about Pitts. Perhaps “loving your neighbor as yourself” should begin at home instead of presenting oneself as having walked in the writer’s shoes, having suffered the same ancestral history, or the same discrimination as the writer. I wonder how Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina would feel about being offered up as one on the receiving end of Pitts’ “flaming arrows.”