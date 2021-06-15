Letters to the editor for June 15, 2021

Reader reacts to recent letters
My, my, my — self-righteousness is alive and well in “The Burg.”
“As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord [Letter to the Editor, ‘Two trinities,’ June 11].” Can’t say for sure that the Lord was interested in whether a state was “red or blue” but I’m pretty sure he/she wanted us to “love our neighbors as ourselves” and commanded us to “do unto others” as we would have them do unto us — not to mention that when we take care of the least of these our brothers you have done it “unto me.” If memory serves, no preference as to color, race or creed was specified.
Now, that brings us to June 12 [Letter to the Editor, “Pitts columns promote division”] and [columnist Leonard] Pitts’ “anger.” Again we read we are to “love our neighbors as ourselves” while the writer sets out on a personal judgmental rant about Pitts. Perhaps “loving your neighbor as yourself” should begin at home instead of presenting oneself as having walked in the writer’s shoes, having suffered the same ancestral history, or the same discrimination as the writer. I wonder how Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina would feel about being offered up as one on the receiving end of Pitts’ “flaming arrows.”
The inability to be empathetic to the needs of others and insensitivity to their plight and well-being in life, as well as the inability to comprehend it, is what institutional racism is all about. Perhaps the writers could begin to “practice what they preach.”
CAROLYN BOSIGER
Forest
Praise for Pitts
Prophets make people uncomfortable, and Leonard Pitts — Pulitzer Prize-winning Leonard Pitts — clearly makes some readers of his columns in The News & Advance uncomfortable. And smart black men really make people uncomfortable. Just ask Barack Obama.
Appeals to love and forgiveness are really appeals to collective amnesia, to a failure to reckon with the fact that, as a smart white man once said, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” America’s original sin of slavery stains us still, despite the genuine progress that has been made and despite the desire of all too many to remember only certain aspects of the past, and to mythologize those.
Pitts’ columns are the best-written and most thoughtful of those appearing in this paper. Anyone who finds them disturbing should just skip them. That’s what I mostly do with Cal Thomas’ witless missives from a white man in 1954.
NEAL SUMERLIN
Lynchburg