Letters to the editor for June 16, 2021

History indeed rings loud and clear

In response to Nancy Tyree’s letter of June 13 [Community Viewpoint, “Today’s GOP echoes terrible history”], I couldn’t agree more; the echoes of history and the Holocaust ring loud and clear in 21st-century America.

In June 2020, media sources including NPR, The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, and The Washington Post reported that President Trump and the White House had directed U.S. Park police to use tear gas against peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park to enable a Trump photo-op in front of St. John’s Church. This portrayal of events was quickly parroted by then-Sen. Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Last week, Interior Department Inspector General Mark Greenblatt, who served in the Obama Commerce Department, issued his official findings and concluded the media narrative was false from start to finish. Joseph Goebbels, Reich Minister of Propaganda, famously said “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”