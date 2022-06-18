Letters to the editor for June 18, 2022

My body, my right

For most of us, the pandemic is behind us. The rallying cries, “My Body, My Right”, aimed at those who imposed mask or vaccine mandates have subsided and life, in many respects, has returned to normal. Those mandates were to protect THEIR lives and the lives of others.

Those right-wing whack-a-doodles (I admit there are many left-wing whack-a-doodles) and religious zealots that were vocal about their rights and their bodies during the pandemic are the same people pushing to end Roe v Wade. They want to legislate women’s reproductive rights and overturn their rights which have been codified by the courts.

I understand their desire to protect the unborn, what I don’t understand was their willingness to put their lives and the lives of others at risk by refusing to get vaccinated or wear a mask. What about the rights of women. Shouldn’t they be given the same rights you so vigorously demanded? It’s a woman’s body and her right (not the government’s) to make this gut-wrenching decision. The courts should let Roe v Wade stand.

Callous view of life

Why is it that after every tragic gun-murder those who respond loudest for guns bans are often the same people who respond the loudest against anything that might limit abortion? Clearly the loss of innocent life is not the common thread in their thinking. Could the common thread be stripping the ability of self-defense from the innocent?

The hundreds of gun killings are extremely tragic and painful, most especially for those directly impacted. If we really want to address the callous view of human life that is behind such killing, let’s be honest, serious and consistent.

First, embrace the reality that every human life is a unique and creative creation of God with purpose, not some meaningless result of random chance.

Second, overturn one of our nations darkest periods by ending the legal killing of our youngest. Sixty million legalized murders is horrific!

And third, support the right for all law-abiding citizens to have whatever means they may deem necessary to defend their own life, the lives of those they love and the life of their neighbor, if needed.

