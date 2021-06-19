Letters to the editor for June 19, 2021

Why wouldn’t senators ban this practice?

I found it very enlightening to see “How They Voted” in your May 30 issue, and to see that our Virginia Democratic senators voted against a bill that would have “made it illegal to create certain types of human-animal chimera embryos.”

This sounds like a horror movie to me and I cannot see how anyone would approve of such practices. Not only did they vote against it but so did the majority of senators, 48 yeas to 49 nays. I thought there was nothing more to shock me but this pretty well tops it all. So they call what they have made chimeras!

For what purpose would such a practice be? Do we do anything in the name of science, finding a way to justify any action? The creation of life belongs to our creator and I am sure our creator would not approve!

MARY C. MUGNOLO

Lynchburg

