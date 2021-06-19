Letters to the editor for June 19, 2021

Why wouldn’t senators ban this practice?
I found it very enlightening to see “How They Voted” in your May 30 issue, and to see that our Virginia Democratic senators voted against a bill that would have “made it illegal to create certain types of human-animal chimera embryos.”
This sounds like a horror movie to me and I cannot see how anyone would approve of such practices. Not only did they vote against it but so did the majority of senators, 48 yeas to 49 nays. I thought there was nothing more to shock me but this pretty well tops it all. So they call what they have made chimeras!
For what purpose would such a practice be? Do we do anything in the name of science, finding a way to justify any action? The creation of life belongs to our creator and I am sure our creator would not approve!
MARY C. MUGNOLO
Lynchburg
Pitts’ writings reveal depth of experience
In response to Steve Bartholomew’s letter, June 13, “Pitts’ columns promote division,” I agree with much of what Steve has to say, certainly his reference to the teachings of Jesus, but also “... the tragic sufferings that blacks have endured in our nation’s history...the perpetrators of almost all these tragic events have long since passed away and ... great progress has been made. Should this history be taught in our nation’s public schools? Most definitely ... but without the divisiveness.” I could not agree more with him.
I think, however, that Bartholomew misses the point when he suggests that Pitts misinterprets Jesus when he shows anger. It is well to know that hurt always precedes anger which is always the primary emotion; anger expressing as the secondary emotion. Before we can forgive others, turn the other cheek, love our enemies, we first have to “own” our feelings, get in touch with them. Only then can we be in a position to forgive.
White people can only imagine what the black experience is. Pitts is expressing for all black people the hurt, disenfranchisement, subjugation that has been their experience since 1619 when Africans were brought to Jamestown, Virginia as slaves. To suggest that Pitts doesn’t “get” Jesus’ message is missing the boat. Pitts instead, shows through his writings that he has ingested the truth of Jesus, his compassion, his humanity, his moral sense of righteousness. Look a little deeper, Steve. And for heaven’s sake, The News & Advance, keep printing Leonard Pitts!
ADGIE DIROM
Lynchburg