Letters to the editor for June 2, 2022

Protecting children

I imagine if you were to speak to the average Republican, you would walk away with the impression that they care about children. They seem to be so passionate about protecting kids. To them, children in this society are being threatened from all sides.

In light of what has happened in Uvalde, Texas, I would like to call their bluff. When it comes to protecting children, Republicans seem to care only about banning abortion. When it comes to children who are living and breathing, it’s limited to preventing any kind of objectionable material in school. Republicans have banned Critical Race Theory, age appropriate sex education, and even historical lessons that criticize the United States and the horrible atrocities committed in our nation’s history.

Florida had made it illegal to provide education about LGBTQ identities. Oklahoma has banned libraries and teachers from using books that focus on LGBTQ topics. Texas’ Governor Abbott ordered CPS to investigate parents who provided their transgender children with gender affirming care. 14 states have banned Critical Race Theory, with Virginia’s Governor Youngkin having attempted to make Virginia one of them via executive order. There are also many states with bills ready to be passed in the event the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Across the country, Republicans have banned all sorts of things in the name of keeping children safe. Except guns. The one thing it seems Republicans are not willing to do to protect children is regulate firearms. Time and time again, we see the consequences the laissez-faire stance towards guns has on children. There have been 27 school shootings this year. Enough should have been enough after the first such tragedy decades ago. At what point will Republicans admit that their love for guns outweighs their supposed love for children?

MATTHEW NAUGLE

Forest