Letters to the editor for June 21, 2022

We can do better

The strength of a democracy depends on the character of the people in power and the discernment of voters who put them there. Both of these have been sorely lacking in recent years. Almost 50 years ago the U.S. House of Representatives voted 410-4, authorizing the House Judiciary Committee to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Richard Nixon. The vote in the Judiciary Committee to forward an article of impeachment concerning abuse of power was 28-10 in favor, and included seven Republican “ayes.” One of those was from Virginia’s 6th District, Republican Congressman M. Caldwell Butler. Lynchburg was in the 6th District in 1974.

Can you even imagine that many members of the current GOP voting to impeach an obviously corrupt president? Actually, you don’t have to imagine. Just look at the vote totals for either of “the former guy’s” two impeachments.

Lynchburg is now in the 5th District, represented by a man who makes no pretense of doing anything in Washington beyond fighting the opposing political party, spreading lies about the past election and the COVID pandemic, and pledging allegiance to the worst president in American history.

We have a chance to do better. I invite you to learn more about [5th District Democratic candidate] Josh Throneburg, an ordained minister, a small business owner with his wife of almost 20 years, and the father of two daughters, and what he proposes to do to secure a better future for us all.

NEAL SUMERLIN

Lynchburg