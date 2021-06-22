Letters to the editor for June 22, 2021

Keep city school board appointed
Re: the recent article in the N&A, “Petition for referendum gaining steam” [June 16], on the surface this appears to be a democratic way of doing things. However, this is merely an attempt by the far right to infiltrate the Lynchburg City School Board with persons who will inject their own conservative views and ideas.
An election does not guarantee that the winner(s) know anything about what is needed to make decisions that are best for our young people. The democratically elected city council thoroughly vets candidates for appointment to the school board in order to select the best, people with no axe to grind and people who will make the decisions that they deem to best for the student population as a whole, not for what the “Conservative Parents of Lynchburg” believe to be best.
I, my wife, and my children are products of the city school system. I believe now as in the past the system of appointments works just fine, so let’s leave it to council to make these important decisions. When a conservative petitioner rings your door bell I urge you to vote “no.” And if the referendum succeeds, I urge you to vote “no” again on the November ballot.
BEV JORDAN
Lynchburg
Patriotism
With the 4th of July right around the corner, it seems an appropriate time to talk about patriotism. As with many other topics in our country, we have vastly different views of what this word means. Here are some of my beliefs about patriotism:
Patriotism is paying your fair share of taxes.
Patriotism is shared responsibility and shared sacrifice, such as wearing a mask during a pandemic to protect fellow citizens.
Patriotism is protecting the environment for our children and grandchildren.
Patriotism is fully understanding and accepting our country’s history, even when it is inconvenient or troubling.
Patriotism is loving your neighbor and embracing the diversity of our community and country.
Patriotism is honoring the law enforcement officers who defended the capitol on January 6.
Patriotism is accepting the results of a free and fair election and not spreading conspiracy theories to the contrary.
Patriotism is ensuring that all American citizens can exercise their right to vote.
No group or party has the right to lay claim to the term. Treating one another with respect and kindness will go a long way toward a shared vision of patriotism.