Letters to the editor for June 22, 2021

Keep city school board appointed

Re: the recent article in the N&A, “Petition for referendum gaining steam” [June 16], on the surface this appears to be a democratic way of doing things. However, this is merely an attempt by the far right to infiltrate the Lynchburg City School Board with persons who will inject their own conservative views and ideas.

An election does not guarantee that the winner(s) know anything about what is needed to make decisions that are best for our young people. The democratically elected city council thoroughly vets candidates for appointment to the school board in order to select the best, people with no axe to grind and people who will make the decisions that they deem to best for the student population as a whole, not for what the “Conservative Parents of Lynchburg” believe to be best.

I, my wife, and my children are products of the city school system. I believe now as in the past the system of appointments works just fine, so let’s leave it to council to make these important decisions. When a conservative petitioner rings your door bell I urge you to vote “no.” And if the referendum succeeds, I urge you to vote “no” again on the November ballot.

BEV JORDAN

Lynchburg