Letters to the editor for June 24, 2021

Support an elected school board

There are two things people prefer not to speak about “in pleasant company,” religion and politics. However these two topics — your relationship with Jesus Christ, and the way you are governed — are perhaps the two most important aspects of any person’s life. Both reflect your world view.

In their letters to the editor dated June 4 and June 22, Samantha Citty & Bev Jordan suggested that we “keep politics” out of schools. However, politics (world views) are already being taught in schools. Regardless of what you believe, issues like critical race theory, school resource officers, LGBT rights, masks, immunizations, and many more social issues are currently being taught and addressed in the school system.

It is the parents’, and communities’, responsibility to ensure that the way these issues are taught and addressed align with the beliefs of the communities. Under the current process of an “appointed” school board, there is no accountability for any school board member — thus removing the ability to meet that responsibility. Under an elected school board, the community is introduced to potential school board candidates, their views can be shared openly, debated, discussed, voted on, and ultimately the community can hold their elected representative accountable.