Letters to the editor for June 24, 2022

Thanks for help

After the wind storm last week, two members were working in front of our church to remove the half of a tree that had split and fallen onto Rivermont Avenue, blocking one lane.

Two young men came and offered their help and got to work cutting with bow saws and moving the heavy debris. At the point where the limbs were too big for bow saws, much to our surprise and delight, the Lynchburg Fire Department arrived. They got to work with a chain saw, and Rivermont Avenue soon had both lanes open again.

All our members are very grateful to the young men and to our fire department, for being such good neighbors and for their quick response in removing the danger.

ELLEN ROWLSON-HALL

First Church of Christ, Scientist

Lynchburg

Pride Month

As Pride Month (June) comes to a close I felt compelled to write about the LGBTQ community, especially transgendered individuals.

Last week the Forest Library removed a display of several LGBTQ books because some well-intentioned but ignorant parents complained. In Virginia, teachers are not allowed to discuss LGBTQ issues, along with a host of other taboo subjects (thank you Governor Youngkin) for fear of being reported on the anonymous tip line (something you would expect in Nazi Germany, not in Virginia). Parents have had numerous books banned from school libraries including those that deal with LGBTQ issues. Again, something Adolf Hitler did.

Virginia isn’t alone in its attack on the LGBTQ community. Multiple states, usually those headed by the party of hate and exclusion (Republicans) have passed laws prohibiting trans-youth from receiving medical treatment associated with being transgendered. In 2016 when North Carolina was debating HR-1 (the bathroom bill) they called transwomen perverts and pedophiles. Still other states have banned them from playing sports as their preferred gender.

Since when is it a crime to be different? We should be embracing diversity, not building walls. The LGBTQ community has the highest suicide rate, percentage-wise, in the country, and they are also the victims of violent crimes just because they are living the life God gave them. I’m ashamed that I live in a country with so much hate directed at our community. Being different isn’t a crime and doesn’t give you the right to judge me, hate me or try to legislate me out of existence. I am proud of the person I am and ask you to judge me by my character, not by the pronoun I use.

GABRIELLA MICHELE BEDSWORTH

Lynchburg