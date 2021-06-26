Letters to the editor for June 26, 2021

Examining the arguments against S1

The Republican arguments against S1, the For the People Act that expands voting access, are basically "states' rights" and “partisan power grab.” Let’s take a look at those arguments.

“States’ rights” is the argument used by Stephen Douglas in his debates with Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican president. (It’s been all downhill for the GOP ever since.) He argued that Congress had no right to limit the spread of slavery if the voters in new territories desired it. It was the alleged purpose of the Civil War in the mythology of the Lost Cause. Never mind what the states wished to possess the right to do. And of course it was the cause of the segregationists like George Wallace 60 years ago. Today it is the state’s right to limit who may vote.

Is it partisan? It is in this sense. Democrats win when more people vote, and Republican win when fewer people vote. Is it racially based? It is in this sense. African Americans tend to vote for Democrats, and the restrictions have the effect of suppressing their vote, even if that is not the expressed purpose. Both sides know this. The only way Republicans cling to legislative majorities is by making it harder for people to vote, and making it especially hard for African Americans.