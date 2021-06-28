Letters to the editor for June 28, 2021

Enrollment, staffing don't match in Lynchburg schools

The Code of Virginia clearly defines the local school board’s powers and duties. “A school board shall see that the school laws are properly explained, enforced and observed” and “provide for the consolidation of schools or redistricting of school boundaries or adopt pupil assignment plans whenever such procedure will contribute to the efficiency of the school division.”

While the Lynchburg School Board apparently is more concerned about rewarding themselves with taxpayer funded stipends and benefits than following the laws, a recent look at some state reports indicates that crashing school enrollments and way-above-average staffing levels can no longer be ignored.

For the FY2020 school year, Lynchburg Instructional and Support staffing levels were 180.25 per 1000 ADM (Average Daily Membership). Of the 35 Virginia cities and 3 city/counties, Lynchburg ranked second-highest. The average of the other 37 was 152.23. LCS staffing levels are more than 18% higher than the other cities average. Had Lynchburg operated at a similar ratio as the other city average divisions, they would employ 222.75 fewer staff.