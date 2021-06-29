Letters to the editor for June 29, 2021

Keep school board appointed

I am not qualified to select a school board member. Nor do I have the desire or the time to learn enough about the school system and its attendant workings to be sufficiently capable of doing so. Neither do I feel the need to join the majority of Virginia localities in adding another elective contest to the docket.

Advocates of elected school boards are often activists who wish to inject their worldview or political agenda into a system that is already burdened by legislative meddling that distracts from its core objective. Assembling a school board from citizens who wish to run for office eliminates qualified individuals who wish simply to serve the community. Truthfully, the majority of voters will know substantively little about the candidates, and will base their voting choice on irrelevant factors. I do not wish to denigrate the voting public, but that is the reality.

Another hard truth is that the “beliefs” of the community have no place in the education system. This is especially relevant today. Education is about preparing young people for their future with fact-based knowledge, not the “beliefs” of a community with low vaccination rates obsessed with “protection” of the Second Amendment, and with a large number of citizens intent on institutionalizing their religious doctrine.