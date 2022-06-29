Letters to the editor for June 29, 2022

Real cause of decline

Cal Thomas, in his June 22 column [“Polls show the decline of a nation”], blames the decline in moral values in America to actions by Democrats (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) and television personalities (Kim Kardashian). He blames the moral decline of our nation on many things but ignores the very large “elephant in the room:” Donald Trump.

This former president keeps saying that he won the 2020 presidential election. This is a classic example of an immoral act because it is a lie and it is made worse by him repeating the lie over and over again. This is no different than someone taking something that does not belong to them. It is wrong and immoral and Cal Thomas, in his column, ignores this immoral act and, well, he seems to be in complete denial of the truth that Trump’s lies are the real cause of the recent decline of morality in America.

Cal Thomas is correct about one thing he said in his column. At some point America came to a crossroads and we took a wrong turn. Unlike Mr. Thomas, I believe that the wrong turn was to elect Donald Trump president of the United States. Thankfully he lost his reelection bid and at some point in history that will be made very clear to everybody.

We can’t go back, of course, but we can correct this wrong turn by prosecuting Mr. Trump to the fullest extent of the law because on Jan. 6, 2021, Mr. Trump went beyond a simple immoral act and actually broke the law. At some point history will make that very clear as well.

VINCENT HOVDA

Lynchburg

Benefit of Dobbs decision

Here’s why the Dobbs decision, overturning Roe v. Wade, is in the long term better for our politics and culture.

In 1973 when the original Roe decision was handed down, states were in the process of developing laws governing abortion, mostly in the direction of liberalization. When the Supreme Court decided to act like a legislature and took that process out of the hands of the American people, it pretty much created the culture war and began a 50-year period where abortion dominated elections and turned the judicial nomination process into a vicious political sideshow. The Roe regime was never “settled;” in fact, it was the occasion for increasing division and often vitriol.

Now that the issue has been returned to the people and their state legislatures, Americans can begin to think seriously about what abortion entails and decide whether and under what circumstances it should be permitted or not. Those who believe abortion has killed millions of babies over the past 50 years and those who believe that “removing pregnancy tissue” is necessary to women’s freedom will need to formulate arguments to defend their position, and persuade other citizens to pass their preferred legislation. People on both sides will have to start talking to each other — instead of screaming past one another — since considering the arguments of the other side and taking them seriously is what our democratic process requires.

REBECCA BOYER-ANDERSEN

Lynchburg

Who will pay?

This is not about the morality of abortion. That is for individual women to deal with.

Where do all these unwanted children go? Adoption agencies and foster care systems are already overwhelmed.

The SCOTUS decision reversing Roe v. Wade will force all taxpayers to once again to dig into their pockets.

The SCOTUS end game is to increase the population base (how many are illegal immigrants?) to fund the tax base.

The judges of SCOTUS should be ashamed of themselves, especially the traitor woman judge. How dare you force women into the back alley again. What about the women who can’t get to an out-of-state abortion provider?

Too bad we can’t defund SCOTUS.

D. THIBEAULT

Lynchburg