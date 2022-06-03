Letters to the editor for June 3, 2022

Solutions are within reach

Unlike Michael Roach ["Change the culture", Letters to the Editor, May 31] I believe that the solutions to our school safety crisis are not based on what is removed from the mix, but on what is added to it — the thoughts and ideas of parents and families; the thoughts and ideas of young people; the thoughts and ideas of teachers and school administrators and mental health professionals; the thoughts and ideas of law enforcement and other first responders; and lastly the thoughts and ideas of local and state legislators.

All these persons must have a voice as fears are heard and solutions are developed. Redundant efforts and wasted resources must be avoided. Compromises by some or all are likely to be necessary, but this is how the challenge of self-government leads to solutions — or a series of solutions linked by the goal of school safety — imperfect though the solutions may seem.

We are so very fortunate that we are a diverse community filled with different ideas. We are so very fortunate that we are united in our love for our children. And we are so very fortunate that we are united in our love for each other.

Change our culture? No. To protect our children, we need to change ourselves.

ONNA McKLENNON

Madison Heights

Problem: Sin, not guns

My prayers go out to the families of the precious children whose lives were lost in the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas! But somebody needs to tell the liberal left that guns are not the problem in this nation; the problem in this nation is that the people have turned their back on God, people have chosen to indulge in their sin nature, live according to their will and a nation that turns their back on God and chooses reckless living will indeed feel His wrath!

What the people in this nation need to do is take accountability for their sins, repent and turn back to God for He is the only one who can fix this broken nation and the broken hearts of His creation! Evil doesn't obey laws and banning guns will not solve the problem!

All schools need an armed school resource officer or an armed guard on duty at all times who is physically, mentally and emotionally capable to handle a crisis such as the one which took place in Texas, have metal detectors at all entrances and doors locked to outsiders at all times! And to close, a tragedy such as this should not be politicized by all means and President Joe Biden and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke should be ashamed of themselves for their recent behavior and actions toward this situation! As a father of a little baby boy my heart breaks for these hurting parents and I pray that God will comfort them in these trying days and will heal their broken hearts!

BRADLEY DRISKILL

Spout Spring