Letters to the editor for June 30, 2021

Elected school board idea raises concerns

It seems there is a small but vocal contingency of citizens in favor of moving towards having an “elected” school board in Lynchburg rather than the “appointed” leaders who have helped guide our city schools in the past.

Though educational research does not strongly suggest that either an appointed or elected school board substantially impacts student outcomes or board member accountability, there is no question that a school board consisting only of elected members would bring a host of concerns to the table. Namely, that elected board members would only advocate for those who elected them.

School board elections exacerbate existing problems of inequity within a school division, causing a significant divide between an elected official and their neighborhood constituents. The chief concern is with someone with no background or understanding of public education becoming elected to a school board. They will be easily impressed upon and more responsive to the pressures of special interest groups than to the voices of the people they are meant to represent. I don’t want someone representing the school children of my district if their most important credential is their “electability.”