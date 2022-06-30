Letters to the editor for June 30, 2022

Thanks to Supreme Court

Thirty-seven years ago this July, my daughter was born at the gestational age of 26 weeks weighing only 1 1/2 pounds. She spent the first three months of her life in an isolet at the Fairfax Hospital NICU. During that time I met all kinds of babies: tiny ones, sick ones, some who would require a lifetime of care, some loved and wanted and some who sadly were not. One baby’s mother was in leg irons. Most of them did, however, have one thing in common. They wanted to live and fought hard to live. And for me, their humanity can never be denied.

Since that time, I have been a single-issue voter. And I would like to say in the most giant way possible: Thank you, brave Supreme Court justices.

And thank you, Donald Trump. You have been called the most vile names imaginable and been the target of the most malicious government persecution. But today you are my hero. And on behalf of babies of every gender, color, creed, size, shape and sexual preference — thank you for granting a pardon to some the most innocent among us who desire the same gift of life the rest of us have.

JO ANN STOVER

Lynchburg

Biden’s misinformation

President Joe Biden and the liberal Democrats want us to believe the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion will result in the complete banning or outlawing of abortions nationwide. Not true. The court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade returned the abortion issue to the states to decide because the right to abortion is not a guaranteed right under the U.S. Constitution. That is all the decision did.

Shortly after the decision was rendered, Joe Biden stated the Supreme Court put the health and lives of women at risk by overturning Roe v. Wade. That also is not true. If a woman lives in a state that decides to ban abortion, she has the ability and right to go to a state that allows abortion without any consequences. Biden also said the court’s ruling was an attack and assault on democracy. Not true again. Biden is fear-mongering and lying to the American people and some of the pro-abortion advocates took his word as the truth and began rioting, protesting, looting, vandalizing and spreading rumors almost immediately.

Biden has said he will get Congress to codify the abortion issue and make it into law. He may try, but will be shot down once again by the Supreme Court on the basis that the law is not applicable under federal jurisdiction.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been given the duty of overseeing misinformation on several fronts. She should begin with Joe Biden because he is the largest source of misinformation in this country. Biden should get his facts straight before issuing any statements thus preventing what we a witnessing as a result of the Roe v. Wade decision.

MICHAEL ROACH

Forest