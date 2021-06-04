Letters to the editor for June 4, 2021

Keep politics away from school board
As a mother of two [Lynchburg City Schools] children, I am concerned about how we are treating school board appointments as a pull for political power.
I am concerned that we are more focused on our own political agenda then improving our schools.
I am concerned that a vocal minority is seen as the majority. And I am very concerned that conservative parents, to whom I’ve formerly identified as, claim to represent the majority of parents in Lynchburg.
Let’s ask ourselves some questions. Is what I’m pushing for going to benefit the greater good of ALL residents of Lynchburg? Or does it only benefit those who have the same beliefs as me? Will this help all families, regardless if they live in the ‘01, ‘02, ‘03 or ‘04? Our city is literally torn in two between red and blue. Do we really want to carry this battle over to the school board?
Doing the right thing means putting aside our own agenda and implicit bias in order to look at the situation calmly and objectively. I ask parents between now and the next city council meeting on June 8th to share your thoughts on school board appointments. You and I may not agree, but that’s the beauty of our democratic system. But we need to set aside our own pride and think about what’s right for Lynchburg schools.