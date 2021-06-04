Letters to the editor for June 4, 2021

Keep politics away from school board

As a mother of two [Lynchburg City Schools] children, I am concerned about how we are treating school board appointments as a pull for political power.

I am concerned that we are more focused on our own political agenda then improving our schools.

I am concerned that a vocal minority is seen as the majority. And I am very concerned that conservative parents, to whom I’ve formerly identified as, claim to represent the majority of parents in Lynchburg.

Let’s ask ourselves some questions. Is what I’m pushing for going to benefit the greater good of ALL residents of Lynchburg? Or does it only benefit those who have the same beliefs as me? Will this help all families, regardless if they live in the ‘01, ‘02, ‘03 or ‘04? Our city is literally torn in two between red and blue. Do we really want to carry this battle over to the school board?