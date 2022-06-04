Letters to the editor for June 4, 2022

Celebrate Junior League Day

Twenty years ago, Mayor Carl Hutcherson Jr. declared June 4 as Junior League of Lynchburg Day. The Junior League has been a force for good in the Lynchburg community for 95 years. Staples such as Amazement Square, Free Clinic of Central Virginia, and Riverside Park Sprayground are examples of the many initiatives the Junior League has launched. The latest initiative of the Junior League, the Period Access Distribution (P.A.D.) Center, has helped developed a new awareness of period poverty in our city. The ladies behind the P.A.D. Center have worked incredibly hard in finding ways to address period poverty through product drives and educating the public on how period poverty impacts our community.

More importantly, the women who have served in the Junior League are some of the strongest leaders in our city. The list includes executive directors, board chairs, teachers, business leaders, counselors, higher education professionals and the first female mayor of Lynchburg. Over the last few years, the League has stressed the importance of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in their membership policies and practices as we continue to serve the community. Our goal is to develop the leadership potential of every woman that joins the Junior League.

I ask that members of the community visit our website (jrleaguelynchburg.org) or our Facebook page, and consider donating to the Junior League in honor of Junior League of Lynchburg Day. My personal hope is to see another 95 years of service to the community and training up women to become civic leaders. Thank you Lynchburg and Central Virginia for your support to the Junior League.

SAMANTHA CITTY

2021-2022 Finance Vice President, Junior League of Lynchburg