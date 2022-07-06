Letters to the editor for June 6, 2022

Spare us

Please spare your female readers any more nonfactual rubbish written by ignorant men regarding abortion and the recent Supreme Court Ruling. In “Biden’s Misinformation” [Letters to the Editor, June 30], am I now to believe this fiction that in no way, shape or form resembles reality?

First, Roe vs. Wade — as it was decided at the time — is very much deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition. It was decided on the 14th Amendment, written in 1866 and ratified in 1868. Even though it was not considered a right when the due process clause was ratified in 1868, there are many rights we enjoy now like contraception, interracial marriage, same sex marriage and others that are recognized but did not exist in 1868. However, according to Clarence Thomas’ concurrence with the decision reached by the extremists on the court, these things should now be “looked at.”

When abortion was originally decided in 1973, the right to abortion was implicit in the right to privacy protections contained in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. The ruling also contained regulations for the first three trimesters of a pregnancy. Many agree that the approach to Roe v. Wade should probably have been based on human rights rather than civil rights. Human rights is a broader framework for the law to be decided and it could possibly be brought to the Supreme Court again as a human right instead of the civil right.

Finally, protests had absolutely nothing to do with the president, the vice president — but were solely due to the right extremists of the Supreme Court retracting a right that women have had since 1973 — the first time in this nation’s history a right has been rescinded. The facts coming from the Biden administration are — in fact — facts!

CAROLYN BOSIGER

Forest

Just say no

Drug cartels are responsible for death and destruction at every step of their sordid practices. If you take recreational drugs, you are a participant in the murder of peasants who grow the source plants, environmentalists who try to protect the land, judges who try to prosecute, innocent bystanders shot in feuds, victims of overdose, and the destruction of natural resources. If you grow your own or buy from a legal dispensary, good. Otherwise your few moments of fun are simply not worth the price mentioned above. Get help, or get a conscience.

WENDY BRUBAKER

Monroe