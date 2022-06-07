Letters to the editor for June 7, 2022

Lynchburg needs smarter spending

Unchecked inflation combined with record gas and energy prices are absolutely crushing Lynchburg families and businesses. Lynchburg City Council members Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright have not supported meaningful, permanent relief to Lynchburg taxpayers; instead they supported record spending year after year.

We have to live within our means, and so should our local government. This November, if you elect me as your City Council member, I will begin to take a smarter, commonsense approach to spending that will finally address the rising cost of living for my Lynchburg neighbors, rather than buying $9,000 trash cans with their hard-earned tax dollars while so many workers and families are struggling to make ends meet.

Food and gas prices are soaring, straining, and even breaking the budgets of working class families and small business owners in our city. How many potholes could be filled for the price of each new trash can? Filling potholes could at least save Lynchburg drivers the cost of an unscheduled vehicle alignment — and right now every penny Lynchburg spends should take in consideration how it saves taxpayer money, or protects their lives, property and liberty.

MARTIN J. MISJUNS

Lynchburg

A perspective on abortion

I would like to give another perspective to abortion.

If a woman cannot have an abortion, what kind of life will that child have? According to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Virginia, more than 800,000 children are confirmed victims of abuse or neglect every year in the U.S. During Virginia state fiscal year 2019, there were 58,234 children (in Virginia) reported as possible victims of child abuse or neglect. That was the number reported; how many were not reported? In 2020, 1,750 children died of abuse or neglect in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children living in poverty experience more abuse and neglect.

Becoming a parent means accepting responsibilities. Not everyone is ready to assume child care responsibilities. It is a challenge to raise a child today, even when you have two parents who want a child and are committed to parenting. Research indicates that a boy who grows up without a father is more likely to become delinquent and to end up incarcerated than when there are both parents present.

If you pressure a woman to have a child they do not want, it could be detrimental to the child. Aborting a fetus may prevent an unloved, unwanted child from the living hell many children are living in today. My grandmother used to say “there are things worse than death” and forcing a child to endure some of the things that happen to unloved, unwanted children could be a thing worse than death.

With the statistics of child abuse when abortion is legal, what will they be after abortion is denied to women? How many more children will be abused?

MARGARET Y. BOWLING

Altavista