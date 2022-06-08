Letters to the editor for June 8, 2022

Better watch Miss Jones!

“Is that you, Woodcock?” This laugh-line from the beloved movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” speaks to the prevalence of armed train robberies in the 19th and early 20th centuries in America. But did anybody ever think to arm railroad employees? Could we imagine poor Woodcock with a gun? Of course not.

Although we don’t hear as much about them now as we did in the era of Bonnie and Clyde, armed bank robberies continue to be a major crime problem in the U.S. But when have you heard anyone clamor for bank tellers to be armed? Never happen, right?

All of us remember the horror of 9/11, but did anyone suggest arming flight attendants as a means for protecting planes and passengers? Don’t be silly. (Note: pilots have been allowed to be armed since 2003, but they are behind heavily secured cabins; these weapons are for the pilots’ own protection — not to protect those in the cabin behind them.)

So how did Republicans get to the place of suggesting that Miss Jones strap on a Glock in Room 203, English Hall? As a retired English teacher myself, I have to take a little pride in this. Railroad employees couldn’t do it. Bank employees couldn’t do it. Airline personnel couldn’t do it. But boy! We teachers must really be some badasses.

DONNA StCLAIR

Forest