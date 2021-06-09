Letters to the editor for June 9, 2021

Thanks from poppy program
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to Walmart Wards Road, Harley-Davidson, Moore’s, Community Market and Owens Market for giving us the opportunity to distribute poppies on Memorial Day weekend.
While this program allows us to collect needed funding to help local veterans, it is so much more than that. It’s a tradition of honor beginning in 1920 when The American Legion adopted the poppy as its national flower to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during World War I, with distribution beginning in 1924.
It’s the many people who give so generously — the little boy who handed us a nickel of his own money, the woman who is a descendant of the Bedford Boys, the father who puts in some coins and wishes he could do more, the woman from Boston who hasn’t seen poppies in many years and is reminded of her youth, the veteran helping less fortunate veterans, and the many more who give to show their appreciation for all who served.
A small flower, the poppy, made famous by the poem, “In Flanders Fields,” unites us all as Americans.
Thank you to all who make this program successful every year.
MARY BAKER,
POPPY CHAIR UNIT 16
Gladys
Are you sleeping?
How absolutely fantastic was the cartoon on Sunday, May 30 below the editorial.
[Editor’s Note: The cartoon depicts a child and an adult standing near a cemetery; the child asks, “What’s Memorial Day about?” The adult answers, “It’s about men and women who gave their lives so we could live free.” The child, hat over heart, turns (most likely toward the graves) and says, “Thank you.”]
It answered a child’s question on the level he could understand. It also reminded us of how we have commercialized things and downplayed or forgotten (because it was convenient) the real reason for our holidays. We need to also remember and realize what it costs to have these rights and freedoms.
Did it make anyone else take stock of themselves and honestly think?
ELDER CHERYL McGOWAN
Lynchburg