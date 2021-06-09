Letters to the editor for June 9, 2021

Thanks from poppy program

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to Walmart Wards Road, Harley-Davidson, Moore’s, Community Market and Owens Market for giving us the opportunity to distribute poppies on Memorial Day weekend.

While this program allows us to collect needed funding to help local veterans, it is so much more than that. It’s a tradition of honor beginning in 1920 when The American Legion adopted the poppy as its national flower to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during World War I, with distribution beginning in 1924.

It’s the many people who give so generously — the little boy who handed us a nickel of his own money, the woman who is a descendant of the Bedford Boys, the father who puts in some coins and wishes he could do more, the woman from Boston who hasn’t seen poppies in many years and is reminded of her youth, the veteran helping less fortunate veterans, and the many more who give to show their appreciation for all who served.

A small flower, the poppy, made famous by the poem, “In Flanders Fields,” unites us all as Americans.

Thank you to all who make this program successful every year.

MARY BAKER,