Letters to the editor for June 9, 2022

Be realistic

From the front page of the June 6 News & Advance: “Doors in focus after Texas shootings.” From the June 3 N&A Opinion page: “Problem: Sin, not guns.” From the June 6 PBS News Hour: “Gun lobbyists spent 5 times the amount anti-gun lobbies spent.”

These are some of the the obstacles gun control faces. The first, doors, is brought up by a politician, and becomes a deflection to disarming the killers because it is “not a gun problem.” The second, from a letter to the editor, becomes a deflection of citizen responsibility, basically saying if we stop sinning God will stop the shootings. And the last tellingly saying money is what politicians listen to, not common sense or the reality that the only purpose of assault weapons is to kill people. (This reinforced by the fact that Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs will not run again because of backlash due to his support of gun control measures.)

Let’s be realistic — assault weapons kill people faster than any other type of gun, especially when they are equipped with high-capacity ammunition clips. Deflecting this fact by blaming other things (e.g., school security) will not change this fact. We are not perfect beings and are capable of doing terrible things to one another, but it is our reluctance to act responsibly that enables individuals to kill using these weapons, not our flawed nature. Controlling access to these weapons of mass destruction can only reduce our ability to use them for mass killings, and gun lobbies would rather the companies profit from gun sales than protect lives.

ED NOVAK

Lynchburg

Gun registration and insurance

Guns, at minimum, need to be regulated like cars. Cars have the potential to maim and kill because of size, weight and speed. The purpose of a gun, however, is to maim or kill. Licensing and training should be required, but, at the very least, guns need to be registered and insured. Whether harm is intentional or accidental, victims should not be left to bear the costs of being shot. We live in a country where gun rights are greater than a citizen’s rights to be safe from their bullets. Registration and insurance won’t end the carnage but would acknowledge the existence and suffering of the victims.

Meanwhile, if you thought masks were an inconvenience, I guess we’re expecting teachers and students (and folks grocery shopping or going to church) to wear Kevlar vests and helmets and practice applying tourniquets, because some politicians will defend the rights to own and carry guns over the rights of the rest of us to live free of their destructive bullets.

TRUDY McDANIEL

Lynchburg