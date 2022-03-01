Letters to the editor for March 1, 2022

Rebirth of Neville Chamberlain

While Putin and Russia invade Ukraine, the free Western world has decided to adopt the Neville Chamberlain approach to aggression and stand by idly twiddling their thumbs.

Unfortunately for the world and America, the leader of this “do nothing” approach is President Biden. His feckless leadership is a disgrace to all Americans. While Americans certainly don’t want to go to war, the saying, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing” certainly applies here. Biden has been a failure in every aspect of his time as President, and this situation is no different.

As Americans we should pray for the situation in the Ukraine and pray that next time we will elect a President who is capable of leading America and who represents freedom and strength to the world.

SAMUEL BARLOTTA

Forest

Support for Zelenskyy

He was a comedian, an actor. His campaign started out as a practical joke. He had no prior political experience. Many in the West didn’t back him. Many were skeptical of this young, charismatic man. I didn’t align politically with him. I questioned his sincerity, his ability to rule, and his intentions.

Now, he is my hero. Hero of a country, the prime example of leadership for the world. A demonstrator of sacrificial love. The image of strength and determination. He is Volodymyr Zelenskyy, rightful president and ruler of Ukraine. I watch him from afar, questioning whether he will live through the night. He is the prime target of Russia, and yet he fights willingly on the front lines of his beloved country. Refusing to accept the United States’ offer to evacuate him from almost certain death, he rallies his people to defend their freedom. Dirt on his face with a weapon in his hands, his fate lays directly in front of him; he will either lead his people to victory, or he will lead his people to an honorable death.

His declaration to the U.S., “I need ammunition, not a ride out.” His declaration to Russia, “By attacking, you will see our faces, not our backs, but our faces.” He does not say this in hopes of war. He made his stance on war clear, “People lose money, reputation, quality of life, they lose freedom, but the main thing is that people lose their loved ones, they lose themselves.” Despite these dangers, he chose to remain with his people. Not just as president, but as a leader. He recently stated, “This may be the last time you will see me alive.” I hope not; no one wants to see their hero die.

ETHAN VICKERY

Bedford