Letters to the editor for March 10, 2022

City’s proposed budget increase is not justified

With regards to to Bryson Gordon’s article on the budget [“City manager unveils budget”, March 9]: Of course the city makes sure they are paid a “living wage.” Government always looks out for itself while ignoring the taxpayers funding their alleged “needs” for the city, which always includes their pay first.

An almost 40% increase has no justification that I can see. And where is the money for tax relief on autos going to come from except from some other big tax that also pays the city employees more?

Some of them will be the highest paid in Central Virginia. How nice. What we should pay is what is competitive to attract and keep the quality workers we need. That might be more or less than what we were paying them. But I see nothing that shows such an analysis. So did some ‘crat just pull that number out of their bleep because his nephew has a job in that department?

As to a new police HQ, we have heard this before. I see no need for them to have a new building.

They may want a nicer building but what is the justification for moving to a new location? Maybe there is one but I sure have not seen it yet.

And why do we need new school buildings when the teachers prefer to lock things down and make students learn on PCs from their own homes?

As to being the youngest city in America, so bleeping what? The facts are that Lynchburg is just a small southern town de facto even if technically a “city,” when considered de jure.

We are suffering from inflation already with food, fuel, and other necessities; we do not need more taxes piled on us by the Burg so they can pay for a 40% budget increase.

WILLIAM ADAMS

Lynchburg