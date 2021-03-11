Letters to the editor for March 11, 2021

America’s greatness

What was America is being taken away quickly by the Democrats — freedom of speech, America’s history and working families’ children cannot attend school.

One of the greatest things about America is the right to feel and say what you want. That was the America I grew up in but not anymore. It seems people get offended over every little thing. What is really to be offended about? We all have the same rights. Everyone is different with different thoughts and ideas, so what makes yours more important than mine? Or mine more important than yours? If you don’t agree or like something, that is your right.

Removing American history is crazy. We as Americans are strong enough to overcome the bad and be proud of the good. I do not believe a concrete war memorial, street name, school name or military installation name is hurting anyone but rather something to sit around and complain about. In the grand scheme of things, America’s history is a reflection of where America is today. We all make mistakes but if it was yesterday, it is history and will never change but being strong we move forward to do better.