Letters to the editor for March 12, 2021

Three strikes

First, there is the big lie. Republican former Attorney General William Barr, FBI Director Christopher Wray, more than 60 election challenges in court, all the election recounts of paper ballots, state election officials and investigative news reporters did not find any evidence of election fraud in the 2020 election.

The simple fact is Trump lost. Now some Trump supporters and conservative new media are being sued by two election machine companies. The big lie is a big snowball rolling us all to hell.

Second, there is extremism. Of the 74 million Republican voters, I am sure only a few thousand are active members of the seven extreme right-wing radical groups that invaded the U.S. Capitol building. If Republicans cannot completely reject these extreme supporters, you become identified with them. This hyper-partisan behavior is not normal politics, it is extremism.

Symbols in the mob (some historical, some hateful and some designed to support our law enforcement) were physically used as weapons to motivate more violence. I wish these Republican supporters could support the 14th and 15th U.S. Constitutional amendments as much as they do the Second Amendment.