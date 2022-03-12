Letters to the editor for March 12, 2022

One day at a time

$4.12 a gallon! I stood there and began doing quick mental calculations as to what this would affect in our budget. I thought of our giant 1999 Chevy Suburban that drinks diesel like lemonade in a heat wave and I couldn’t even bring myself to look at what that price was at. Admittedly, a bit of panic began to set it. With rising gas and food prices, the state of the world, what we have gone through the last two years, it was a bit overwhelming.

What would this mean for the single mom on a set income for groceries; would she have to put back that extra snack for her kids’ lunch? What about the cancer patient who just got out of surgery to rid their body of that disease and must travel back and forth for follow-up doctors’ appointments? Or simply, the family of four with two kids who are working each day to provide as best they can for those they love. Fuel prices take none of those circumstances into consideration, but as I stood there facing that fuel pump head on, I want you to know that someone sees you!

As someone who has walked through some hard situations that have lasted more years than I understand, I have found value in the statement “one day at a time”.

We have been reminded not to worry about tomorrow and stay present in today. Pray for what you need each day, make your requests known and be open for help from those who might see you too! Fuel prices may dictate a need but they shouldn’t control our attitude.

I stopped the pump at $30 that day, reset my focus and left my fear sitting at pump 2 right where it should be.

REBECCA MAHLE

Forest