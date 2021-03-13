 Skip to main content
Letters to the editor for March 13, 2021

Lymphedema Awareness Month

March is Lymphedema Awareness Month. You may have never heard of lymphedema, but chances are you know someone who has it or is at risk for it.

Millions of Americans suffer from this chronic condition, which is most often caused by cancer treatments that remove lymph nodes. Lymphedema also can be caused by other surgeries, traumas, or illnesses, as well as congenital defects that may result in symptoms present at birth or not until later in life.

If you have undiagnosed chronic swelling, you might have lymphedema.

Many doctors are not familiar with this under-recognized medical condition. Without treatment, lymphedema is progressive, impacting quality of life and increasing the risk of serious complications.

Talk to a health care professional and visit LymphedemaTreatmentAct.org if you think you might have lymphedema.

EDWARD HATCHER Jr.

Farmville

