Letters to the editor for March 14, 2021

You said you are bringing America back — back from what? The good times? The security of all Americans, not just a few? You want to stop the pandemic, then stop the immigration surge at the southern border.

Thanks Joe, for what you have done — ruined this country. Thanks for the memories.

MICHAEL ROACH

Forest

God is in control

Enough is enough!

My sister is in a nursing home and some changes need to be made. The news as of yesterday stated visits inside facilities are being done. Grandparents can hug their grandchildren, is this crazy or not?

I have had both shots and my sister also has had hers. I am speaking for a lot of my friends that have love ones in a facility. Who, in their right mind, cannot see or hug a love one for more than a year in America?

My sister only has me and I guess she thinks I’m dead. What else is there to think? She has dementia, very mild case as of March 2020. Now, she is like a person that has had a total melt-down or mental breakdown. They have had window visits and Plexiglas visits — no good for me and my sister.