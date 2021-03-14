Letters to the editor for March 14, 2021

Aging and endocrine disorders
After many years of practicing endocrinology and internal medicine, I have moved with my wife to a senior living complex. Here, I have been asked to discuss disorders of particular interest to older people.
Diabetes is common in older populations but relatively easy to recognize because of unique symptoms. Two other endocrine disorders have symptoms that mimic “normal” aging and can be easily overlooked: Vitamin D deficiency and hypothyroidism (low level of thyroid hormone). A single blood test can access levels of both hormones and if either/both are low, a single inexpensive vitamin D and/or thyroid pill per day can restore normal levels. People over the age of 50 should have the two hormone levels measured annually.
Both disorders can cause bone and joint pain, fatigue, muscle weakness and depression. In addition, vitamin D deficiency can lead to frequent infections and poor wound healing. Hypothyroidism can additionally cause a slow heart beat, shortness of breath, dry skin, thinning hair or loss, constipation and cognitive decline sometimes misdiagnosed as dementia.
The recognition and treatment of these disorders can measuredly improve the quality of life of these patients. They should not be overlooked.
C. EARL GUTHROW, MD
Lynchburg
Thanks for the memories
To Joe Biden: Thank you for revoking the Keystone permit and stopping the construction of the border wall.
With the stroke of your pen, you put 20,000-plus people out of work. Kudos. I also thank you for reentering the World Health Organization, the Paris climate agreement, signing a slew of immigration orders, eliminating private prisons, no new gas/oil leases, lifting abortion restrictions and, my favorite, allowing biological males to compete on girls’/women’s sports teams.
Your COVID-19 rescue bill was 91% pork. You should have been a pig farmer. Oh, I forgot you are a pig farmer with all that slop you have doled out in the executive orders. Thanks for your definition of unity. Leave out the GOP and divide.
Thanks for the memories, or the lapse of memory. You could not remember your secretary of defense’s name or where he works. You did this on live TV. Thanks for the border crisis, which you say is a challenge not a crisis. You created it. A big thanks for Jen Psaki (the White House press secretary). She is such a pleasure, a real smart aleck and an expert at not answering questions.
And last but not least, I thank you and your administration for playing the race card almost daily. It is refreshing to be reminded of how bias and prejudice you really are.
You said you are bringing America back — back from what? The good times? The security of all Americans, not just a few? You want to stop the pandemic, then stop the immigration surge at the southern border.
Thanks Joe, for what you have done — ruined this country. Thanks for the memories.
MICHAEL ROACH
Forest
God is in control
Enough is enough!
My sister is in a nursing home and some changes need to be made. The news as of yesterday stated visits inside facilities are being done. Grandparents can hug their grandchildren, is this crazy or not?
I have had both shots and my sister also has had hers. I am speaking for a lot of my friends that have love ones in a facility. Who, in their right mind, cannot see or hug a love one for more than a year in America?
My sister only has me and I guess she thinks I’m dead. What else is there to think? She has dementia, very mild case as of March 2020. Now, she is like a person that has had a total melt-down or mental breakdown. They have had window visits and Plexiglas visits — no good for me and my sister.
I hope things improve. This is no reflection on nursing facilities for they have a rules they have to follow. God is still in control.
PATSY CLEMENTS
Hurt
Laughter is good for the soul
If Michael Roach’s Letter to the Editor, published March 7 about canceling cancel culture, was intended to make Democrats like me angry, Mr. Roach will surely be disappointed. Actually, it gave me a good laugh.
The GOP’s preoccupation with Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss books is beyond ridiculous and actually is one of the best reasons to vote for Democrats. Both the toy and the books are products of American companies that have the right to do whatever they want. They answer only to stockholders and the people who buy what they sell. Government censorship is in no way responsible for any changes they choose to make, and President Biden obviously has more important matters to deal with.
If Mr. Roach and others who are trying to generate fake rage need to read Dr. Seuss, they still can buy copies from Amazon or check them out of their local library. If any library or bookseller has determined these books violate community standards, the argument is with the community, definitely not with President Biden or a political party. The GOP can flout community standards at its own risk since such standards usually reflect the will of the voters.
As far as Mr. Potato Head is concerned, who cares? Republicans like Mr. Roach are free to call their toy whatever they wish and dress it however they want. I can assure them that even the thought police they obsess over have better things to do than get inside their heads.
The GOP really should find something worthwhile to be concerned about — like hunger, unemployment, and the pandemic. Harping on children’s books and toys is a total waste of time; but since I am an ardent supporter of President Biden and the American democratic principles the GOP has tried so hard to cancel, I hope the GOP will just keep on doing what they are doing. Laughter is good for the soul.
NANCY TYREE
Lynch Station