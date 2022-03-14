Letters to the editor for March 14, 2022

Would we heed the call?

Current world events had me recently pondering if, God forbid, our nation was to ever be invaded by a foreign enemy or if a domestic foe arose and I needed to take up arms and stand a post to defend our homeland, community and neighborhood, would I have the courage to do it.

I was born in 1985, 13 years after the end of the draft era. I never had to pay for my freedom first hand by being drafted or enlisting to serve in the armed forces. I have enjoyed the comforts of America provided for me by generations of men and women who did heed the call of service to our nation. So I ask the question, now that I am nearly 40 years old, with these uncertain times in which we find ourselves. How many of us men are going to take a stand for our country? My guess is not many.

I hope to God I am wrong, because there will come a time when we all will have to ante up. I pray that in that hour we all find the intestinal fortitude to stand for freedom, liberty and truth the way our grandfathers and great-grandfathers did before us.

MORRIS VEREEN

Lynchburg

A potential off-ramp

Now that both Russia and Ukraine are bogged down in fighting the war in the latter country, they may be amenable to a ceasefire, and after that, a potential peace deal.

The United States is uniquely positioned to help facilitate such a process. We have experienced, knowledgeable, and well respected former leaders with the ability to potentially bring the warring parties together.

I am thinking of such leaders as former presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush and former Secretaries of State Condoleezza Rice and Madeleine Albright. Domestically, it would represent a bipartisan team, plus Bush and Clinton cannot run for president again, and I do not believe Rice or Albright have any political ambitions. They all have the necessary gravitas.

Jimmy Carter and Henry Kissinger also come to mind, but their age or health might preclude their active participation.

Obviously NATO would have to agree.

RICK EDWARDS

Forest