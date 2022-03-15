Letters to the editor for March 15, 2022

We all must help Ukraine

We all watch in horror as the misery and massive destruction in Ukraine unfolds. We are horrified as we watch a Russian megalomaniacal war criminal, deemed “smart” by a former U.S. president, inflicts terror on the innocent people of Ukraine. Normal U.S. citizens seek to learn where and how we can help the suffering people of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, back at home Congressman Ben Cline offers typical GOP “thoughts and prayers” to Ukraine in his latest constituent newsletter and trashes President Biden for high prices at the gas pump. He is so out of touch that he does not know that each of us would gladly pay double at the pump if that would starve Putin’s evil war machine. (By the way Ben Cline, this is a free market country and the president of the USA has little to do with the price of gasoline at the pump!).

Also at home The News & Advance highlights a new park and city council budget discussions above the fold as front page news as World War III is on the precipice of breaking out at any moment! Really? (Finally The News & Advance at least published suggestions for donations for Ukraine relief.)

My hope is that each of us will donate to a cause that helps the people of Ukraine, pay double at the pump as a patriotic duty, and tell Ben Cline and Tucker Carlson exactly what you think of their shocking, far less than patriot actions or inactions. While you are at it, please drop President Biden a note to thank him for putting NATO back together again, uniting our allies, strengthening our democracy, and pleading for unity at home and abroad instead of spewing hate and discord.

PEGGY WHITAKER

Lynchburg