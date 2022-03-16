Letters to the editor for March 16, 2022

Eliminate overcharging

I made a mistake. It was not intentional, it was not malicious, and it did not result in the injury of another person. Despite these facts the police charged me as a criminal. I inadvertently caused my vehicle to hit another vehicle going 20 mph (which was under the speed limit) and got charged with reckless driving. I was not texting or holding my phone or following too closely based on my speed. When the car in front of me made a sudden stop due to another car not abiding by the right-of-way, I was unable to prevent the collision.

Making a mistake is not inherently a criminal offense, but a Lynchburg Police Department officer gave me a charge that is in the same category as a DUI. Under Virginia law, this charge is punishable by up to a year in jail, a criminal record, up to a $2,500 fine, and 6 months’ suspension of driving privileges. These charges have repercussions beyond the courtroom — it can impact one’s job, financial stability, mental health, and more.

The officer who charged me with reckless driving did more harm that day than I did with my mistake. Within a couple of weeks, insurance had taken care of the car repairs, but my legal involvement was just getting started. Thankfully, I had the means (savings) and resources (great attorney) to have the charge ultimately dismissed 18 months later. It is unjustifiable that in a city with over 20% living in poverty that we would have police officers who unethically overcharge citizens just because they legally can. It is detrimental to our community and should not be tolerated.

I call on Chief Ryan Zuidema to train officers to reduce harm by eliminating unnecessary overcharging and I call on Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison to stop prosecuting frivolous cases.

CAMERON HOWE

Lynchburg