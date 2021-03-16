Letters to the editor for March 17, 2021

Robert's Rules of Order

I am obviously way behind on keeping track of in-person city council meetings.

I was not surprised when I joined in last week to find two councilmembers mask-free at a public indoor meeting because I had gotten hints at some point that something was up in the world about mask-wearing.

I now have gratefully been vaccinated but I continue to observe all precautions both for my own protection and to present a model to the world about care for ourselves and others.

I had hoped the political divide about basic public health care behavior modification was beginning to decline. But apparently it has not with the city council.

I guess the city council has decided not to try to regulate the behavior of its own membership in this particular matter. I guess Robert's Rules of Order do not apply here.

LARRY BASSETT

Lynchburg