Letters to the editor for March 17, 2022

City prosecutor responds

I am writing this letter to you in response to a letter to the editor from Cameron Howe that you chose to publish on March 16, 2022 ["Eliminate overcharging"]. Ms. Howe accused me and my office as well as the police chief and his department of “overcharging” and prosecuting “frivolous cases.”

As Paul Harvey used to famously say, “Now for the rest of the story.” Howe was initially charged with reckless driving in September 2020. The police, by Virginia Code, cannot charge the lesser included offense of improper driving which is punishable as a fine only. The police can only charge reckless driving then request an amendment to the lesser improper driving once in court. At trial in the Lynchburg General District Court, where Howe was represented by an attorney she chose to hire, Howe’s charge was reduced to improper driving, she was found guilty of improper driving by the judge, and she was fined. She appealed the conviction to the Lynchburg Circuit Court. The prosecutor chose to be lenient with her and, with Howe’s agreement and with the agreement of the police officer, set out terms that upon Howe’s completion of a driver education course, completion of community service, and maintaining good behavior for a year the charge would ultimately be dismissed. Howe agreed to these terms and voluntarily pleaded no contest to the charge. This is far from a case of overzealous prosecution as was the picture painted by Ms. Howe.

What I find disturbing and disingenuous about her complaint and the forum in which she chose to air her grievance is that I had face-to-face meetings and phone conversations with Ms. Howe on matters related to improving life in the City of Lynchburg within the past 6 months. She never once mentioned her overall concerns that the police were “unnecessarily overcharging” or that we were prosecuting “frivolous cases.”

I do not speak for the Lynchburg Police Department but can tell you they do take public safety seriously. I and my office take public safety seriously. According to the DMV 2020 Virginia Traffic Crash Facts, the City of Lynchburg saw 1,086 crashes with 6 fatalities and 529 injuries that year. Given those numbers you can see why.

BETHANY HARRISON

Commonwealth's Attorney, Lynchburg