Letters to the editor for March 18, 2022

Open up oil sources

In response to the Opinion article on March 11 [“Costly gas a small price to pay”], I would like to note that there are two major differences of opinion regarding distress of Americans with escalating gas prices and resulting inflation.

First, the U.S. is not currently at war with Russia. Second, in large part, the gas increases are self-imposed by Joe Biden on day one of his administration when he declared that the Keystone Pipeline be closed, that drilling permits be canceled on federal lands, and that U.S. oil producers be hindered by federal regulations to support the Green New Deal. These changes were made without thoughtfulness and without anticipation of future harmful consequences. Even though these measures were taken to prevent pollution and slow climate change, these measures should have been done carefully with a plan to replace these energy sources immediately. This decision in January 2021 has been the catalyst to gas price hikes. We have seen gas prices raised to nearly double during this year! The 7.9% inflation rate is reflected in high gas prices that are costly for many who cannot afford inflated prices of gas and food.

Since the portion of U.S. consumption of Russian oil is small, it cannot be the main driving force for gas prices this year. The U.S. is justified in not supporting the Russian economy by not purchasing Russian oil. The fact that the U.S. has approached Iran and Venezuela to purchase oil is very alarming! Iran is a self-declared enemy of America and Venezuela is a corrupt communist regime, which should not be supported. If U.S. sources of oil and energy were reopened, it would be unnecessary to “beg” for oil and the U.S. could return to energy independence. Let’s open up sources of oil production so that gas prices and inflation stabilize.

ANNE COOPER

Lynchburg

Enough is enough

We must always respect, but never fear, war. It is only through strength that peace can be assured. If we bow down now to Putin’s threats he will continue to use those threats over and over. We are the most powerful nation on the face of the earth. If we do not stand up against tyrants, who will? A tyrant is a scourge on the face of humanity. It must be squashed like the disease that it is. It is time to call Putin’s bluff. It is time to tell Putin enough is enough. Don’t come off the porch if you can’t run with the big dogs.

MICHAEL HART

Vinton