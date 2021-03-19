Letters to the editor for March 19, 2021

Dig deeper

Regarding recent news about the proposed agricultural complex in Amherst, I didn’t see any opposing views in the article.

You know they are always there! I do object.

I looked at the Chatham facility website. They call themselves a nonprofit. How are they funded? Farmers get enough federal subsidies, and already have services through cooperative extensions.

Also, it’s obvious this facility is about raising stock animals, not vegetables. Sustainability? We should be moving away from beef and pipelines. How about an enlightened attitude on future agricultural trends? Events? Tractor pulling, horse barrel racing? That is not a natural behavior in horses and encourages injury. Rodeos? Does Junior really need to learn to rope a calf?

Yes, we eat animals, but let’s not use them for entertainment. Dig deeper, and yes, I am writing my representatives.

WENDY BRUBAKER

Monroe