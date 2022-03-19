Letters to the editor for March 19, 2022

Supply and demand

The price of a barrel of crude is not, I repeat, is not the fault of the president. The price of oil, like most commodities, is determined by supply and demand — basic economics. There are oil market speculators betting on the price moves of oil in the market, and the hedgers who are limiting their risk in the production and consumption of oil. Among other nations, the supply is determined by OPEC — a cartel of oil-producing nations. The demand for oil is driven by the need for electrical generation, fuel for airline travel and yes, the good old American gas-guzzling cars and trucks.