Letters to the editor for March 2, 2022

On energy prices, independence

I’m writing in response to George Caylor’s letter, “Elections have Consequences” [Feb. 28], in which he incorrectly blames rising prices, and rising energy prices, on President Biden. I’ve also seen this false narrative repeated on conservative media. The truth is U.S. presidents — Democratic or Republican — have no control over prices.

The U.S. is a free-market economy where prices are set by (surprise!) ... supply and demand. If Mr. Caylor and others would rather have prices controlled by the leader of a country, they should move to a centrally planned economy (as many communist and authoritarian regimes are). In centrally planned economies, prices of goods are indeed controlled by their leaders, and are often manipulated for political gain.

In the United States, we have the Federal Reserve that helps stabilize prices and inflation. Our current Federal Reserve Chairman, Jay Powell, was appointed by Trump and continues to serve under Biden. Most reasonable people realize current higher prices stem from global supply chain bottlenecks caused by the pandemic, which the Biden administration and the corporate sector are working to smooth out.

Mr. Caylor says he “resents being energy-dependent on people who don’t like America”. However, energy policy is not a “switch” we can turn “on and off” because energy assets take years to plan and build. This is exactly why Mr. Caylor and all of us should be embracing policies that promote responsible, alternative energy sources (nuclear, solar, wind, etc) as we transition away from fossil fuels. Climate change is real, and according to the Department of Defense it is a very grave national security concern. Today, we may be staring up the barrel at Putin, but soon it may be climate disaster. We must act now with the right energy investments if we are to be truly energy independent in the future!

NIRO RASANAYAGAM

Lynchburg